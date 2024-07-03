Bear spotted camping out on a tree branch near California homes and businesses

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A bear which had been spotted in several areas of Southern California camped out on the branch of a tree near homes and businesses Tuesday.

The three- to five-year-old female napped in a tree in Chatsworth.

Wildlife officials say it's the same animal they relocated to the Angeles National Forest in late May.

They had been monitoring her via her collar ever since.

The bear wandered Chatsworth for 12 hours and climbed more than one tree before wildlife officers tranquilized her and took her back to the wild.