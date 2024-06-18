Federal law enforcement announce investigation into drug money laundering

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada and other federal authorities are holding a press conference on Tuesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is in regards to "court filings related to an international investigation into the illicit laundering of cartel drug money."

The press release says in addition to Estrada, Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram and South Gate Police Chief Darren Arakawa are participating in the press conference.

