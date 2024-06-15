Security guard shot and killed at a CVS store in California
FREMONT, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed at a drug store in Fremont, California late Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened at about 11:00pm at a CVS in the Fremont hub.
Witnesses said the security guard and another person got into a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a violent encounter.
Police said the security guard was shot at least once and died at the scene.
The other person suffered several stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.
A CVS spokesperson said, in a statement, on Friday that the store is temporarily closed.