Security guard shot and killed at a CVS store in California

FREMONT, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed at a drug store in Fremont, California late Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:00pm at a CVS in the Fremont hub.

Witnesses said the security guard and another person got into a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a violent encounter.

Police said the security guard was shot at least once and died at the scene.

The other person suffered several stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

A CVS spokesperson said, in a statement, on Friday that the store is temporarily closed.