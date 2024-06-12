Skip to Content
San Diego area beach ranked most polluted

today at 7:00 AM
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A recently released clean water report by the Surfrider Foundation ranked waters off Imperial Beach, California, near the U.S. border with Mexico, as among the most polluted in the nation.

Local leaders blame the contamination on cross-border sewage and trash flows, according to KFMB.

It was one of only two beaches where every health sample taken exceeded state health standards for recreational water, with the other being Nawiliwili Stream at Kalapaki Bay on Kaua'i, according to the Surfrider Foundation.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

