San Diego area beach ranked most polluted

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A recently released clean water report by the Surfrider Foundation ranked waters off Imperial Beach, California, near the U.S. border with Mexico, as among the most polluted in the nation.

Local leaders blame the contamination on cross-border sewage and trash flows, according to KFMB.

It was one of only two beaches where every health sample taken exceeded state health standards for recreational water, with the other being Nawiliwili Stream at Kalapaki Bay on Kaua'i, according to the Surfrider Foundation.