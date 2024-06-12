RV residents express concerns over parking restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of people living in RVs near San Francisco's Lake Merced are worried they'll soon be pushed out after new "four hour parking" signs were put up on the streets where they live.

They want the city to find them a new place to park because right now, there are a lot of uncertainties about where they're living.

Some of the people who live in RVs along Winston Drive and Buckingham Way blocked off the street Tuesday morning in protest.

The city recently installed signs announcing: four hour "parking limits" in the area during the day, and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is looking at a plan to start enforcing those rules.

These people are hoping city leaders will step in with a long-term solution.

"People do not choose to become homeless because of the lack of resources that there are right now," said Yessica Hernandez with Coalition for Homeless.

The SFMTA says that while enforcement of the time limits is on hold for now, it will begin after a repavement project on Winston Drive, and the agency confirms that the vehicles will need to leave before that project begins.

In a statement, they said in part: "Of course we want to (and will) give everyone as much advance notice of that action as we can."

The supervisor in charge of that neighborhood, Myrna Melgar, was also contacted on the matter. She released a statement saying that "securing a site to allow them to safely park 'under current city rules' has been challenging."