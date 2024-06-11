Skip to Content
California News

Sinkhole in California swallows tanker trailer


today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:34 AM

MADERA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A central California city is dealing with its second sewer line break in a week. This time, the failure caused a sinkhole that swallowed part of a tanker trailer.

The tanker was carrying agricultural fertilizer which isn't considered a hazardous material.

Neighbors in Madera have been asked to limit laundry, dishwashing and bathroom activities.

Officials say the city's water supply is safe to drink.

The sewer line was due for a full restoration next month.

California News



Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

