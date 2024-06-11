Sinkhole in California swallows tanker trailer

MADERA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A central California city is dealing with its second sewer line break in a week. This time, the failure caused a sinkhole that swallowed part of a tanker trailer.

The tanker was carrying agricultural fertilizer which isn't considered a hazardous material.

Neighbors in Madera have been asked to limit laundry, dishwashing and bathroom activities.

Officials say the city's water supply is safe to drink.

The sewer line was due for a full restoration next month.