Skip to Content
California News

One dead, four injured in car crash in California

By ,
today at 6:35 AM
Published 6:48 AM

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A violent head-on crash in Playa Del Rey resulted in one death and four injuries Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler Beach a little before 7:55pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said crews used special tools to rescue several people out of their cars.

Of the four people injured, paramedics rushed four people to the hospital: Three in critical condition and one in fair condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

LAFD said investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were heading to the crash site.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content