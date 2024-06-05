One dead, four injured in car crash in California

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A violent head-on crash in Playa Del Rey resulted in one death and four injuries Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler Beach a little before 7:55pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said crews used special tools to rescue several people out of their cars.

Of the four people injured, paramedics rushed four people to the hospital: Three in critical condition and one in fair condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

LAFD said investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were heading to the crash site.