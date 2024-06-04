Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment outside LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters set up a pro-Palestinian encampment outside of Los Angeles City Hall Monday night.

Nearly 21 tents with about 50 protesters were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main Street and First Street.

The tents had phrases, such as "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza," spray-painted on them.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) took to social media, urging people to keep an eye out for people on the street.

LAPD went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no arrest or injuries have been reported.