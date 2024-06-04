Skip to Content
California News

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment outside LA City Hall

By ,
today at 6:08 AM
Published 6:23 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters set up a pro-Palestinian encampment outside of Los Angeles City Hall Monday night.

Nearly 21 tents with about 50 protesters were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main Street and First Street.

The tents had phrases, such as "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza," spray-painted on them.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) took to social media, urging people to keep an eye out for people on the street.

LAPD went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no arrest or injuries have been reported.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content