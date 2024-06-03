Corral Fire in California burns over 14,000 acres

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Corral Fire burning in California continues to grow.

The blaze was sparked in San Joaquin County on Saturday.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire reported that the fire had burned 14,168 acres and was 75% contained.

One home was burned down in the blaze, and two firefighters suffered minor to moderate burns on Saturday.

The wildfire also forced the closure of two major highways, including an interstate that connects the San Francisco Bay Area to San Joaquin County, but they had reopened by Sunday afternoon.

San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services downgrade all evacuation orders to evacuation warnings.