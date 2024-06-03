Skip to Content
California News

Corral Fire in California burns over 14,000 acres

By , ,
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:56 PM

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Corral Fire burning in California continues to grow.

The blaze was sparked in San Joaquin County on Saturday.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire reported that the fire had burned 14,168 acres and was 75% contained.

One home was burned down in the blaze, and two firefighters suffered minor to moderate burns on Saturday.

The wildfire also forced the closure of two major highways, including an interstate that connects the San Francisco Bay Area to San Joaquin County, but they had reopened by Sunday afternoon.

San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services downgrade all evacuation orders to evacuation warnings.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content