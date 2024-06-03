California firefighters battle massive structure fire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Evacuation orders are in place in a California city due to an eight-alarm construction fire.

Firefighters responded to the burning structure in Redwood City Monday morning. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the surrounding area.

According to fire officials, construction workers who were in the building self-evacuated.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO), the fire started on the fifth floor of the building.

Fire officials say wind quickly spread flames and embers in the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.