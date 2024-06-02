Skip to Content
California News

California man attacked by shark while swimming at the beach

By , ,
today at 4:36 PM
Published 4:47 PM

DEL MAR, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shark attacked a man who was swimming at San Diego's Del Mar Beach Sunday.

Authorities say the 46-year-old man was swimming with a group of people Sunday morning when it happened.

The shark bit his torso, arm and hand, causing significant injuries, but he is expected to live.

The attack prompted lifeguards to shut down most of Del Mar Beach to swimmers and surfers.

It's unclear what kind of shark attacked the man.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content