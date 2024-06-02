California man attacked by shark while swimming at the beach

DEL MAR, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shark attacked a man who was swimming at San Diego's Del Mar Beach Sunday.

Authorities say the 46-year-old man was swimming with a group of people Sunday morning when it happened.

The shark bit his torso, arm and hand, causing significant injuries, but he is expected to live.

The attack prompted lifeguards to shut down most of Del Mar Beach to swimmers and surfers.

It's unclear what kind of shark attacked the man.