Richard Allen Davis, Polly Klaas’ murderer, denied new sentence

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One of California's most notorious killers has now lost a bid to have his death sentence thrown out.

Richard Allen Davis was convicted of kidnapping and killing 12-year-old Polly Klaas in 1993, and sentenced to death.

But, Davis was trying to use a new law on sentencing reform to get his death conviction dropped. However, a judge denied that request.

The father of Polly Klaas hugged family and friends outside the courthouse Friday as the judge ruled he would not throw out the death sentence of Richard Allen Davis, Polly's killer.

"Hopefully, we'll never her from Richard Allen Davis again. They did exactly the right thing," said Marc Klass, Polly's father.

2021 sentencing reform law

Davis was convicted of kidnapping Polly Klass from a slumber party with friends in Petaluma in 1993. He later killed her, and was ultimately sentenced to death for the crime.

On Friday, Davis tried using California's 2021 sentencing reform law to have the judge throw out the death penalty, triggering a new sentencing hearing.

"The judge said loud and clear that Richard Allen Davis is not going to be the beneficiary of the legislature's new sentencing reforms," said Steven Clark, a legal analyst.

Under the new law, defendants can have their sentences revisited, particularly if the sentence came with enhancements. The judge ruled Friday that the new rule does not apply to death penalty cases.

638 inmates facing death sentences

Polly's father says it should never have been a question.

"Why is someone paying sympathy to this devil? It's so and totally unfair to my family and the memory of my daughter to go through something like this all these years later because somebody changed the law." Marc Klass, Polly's father

Clark says the ruling could also affect the cases of other condemned inmates.

Right now, California has 638 inmates facing death sentences.

"Even though the death penalty is not being carried out under Gavin Newsom's term, it's still on the books. So, Richard Allen Davis may still get that ultimate sanction one day," Clark added.

Bottom line: Richard Allen Davis will remain a condemned inmate at the age of 79.

"Richard Allen Davis is going to spend the rest of his miserable life behind bars. I couldn't be happier with that," Marc expressed.