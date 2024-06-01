California couple’s security camera captured mountain lion in their backyard

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California couple got a surprise at their Agoura Hills home when a large mountain lion showed up on their backyard security camera.

Peggy McClintick says she doesn't usually check every little thing that sets off her security system's motion detectors, especially at that hour, but this time, she did.

"For some reason, I decided to look at it and...I was STUNNED," McClintick expressed.

In a small portion of the yard, security camera footage captured an adult mountain lion. From screen left, she casually strolls along the turf and hops up on a concrete wall. She scans the cul-de-sac, oblivious to the camera recording her every move.

Peggy immediately woke up her wife, Sally Tuchman.

"Oh my gosh! Absolutely freaking out! Panic," Tuchman shared.

Daily walks going to change

To be clear: Part of their yard is really quite narrow. Maybe only six or seven feet wide, and that big cat, which is clearly not wearing a tracking collar, was right outside one of their downstairs windows.

"There have been nights, at 11:30, where I've walked out there with Ollie in my pajamas," Tuchman added.

Ollie is the couples' golden doodle, and after the majestic lion paid a visit, they said his daily walks are going to change a bit, especially when sunset comes earlier.

"We've often thought our yard was kind of enclosed and we didn't have to worry about wild animals," McClintick spoke.

Frighting encounter

Nocturnal mountain lions are usually looking for food at that hour, and McClintick and Tuchman obviously don't want Ollie on her menu!

Still, even after what can only be described as a "frightening encounter," Tuchman and McClintick are more philosophical about what their camera captured than you might think.

"Such a beautiful animal! But then...equal parts: 'Oh my gosh. This is in our yard!'" McClintick remarked.

The Wildlife Crossing Overpass, set to be completed next year, is just a mile or so away, and they said their plan is to keep themselves, and Ollie, as safe as possible.

But, when the crossing opens, wild animals will likely show up even more frequently than they do now.

"We really, truly have to co-exist with these animals. I believe this is, maybe, only the beginning," Tuchman said.