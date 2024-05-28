Southern California beach closed due to shark sighting

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A popular Southern California beach was closed for the Memorial Day holiday after a shark bumped a surfer off his board the night before.

The 24-hour closure at San Clemente was announced after the surfer came out of the water and reported the shark's aggressive behavior to lifeguards.

The surfer was not hurt, but said he was bumped off his surfboard by something dark gray Sunday night.

Another man reported a dark object swimming toward him.

Lifeguards closed the water access because the shark's behavior of swimming toward or coming near people is considered "aggressive."