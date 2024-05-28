Skip to Content
California News

Multiple people shot in Sacramento neighborhood, suspect at large

NBC
By ,
New
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:30 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in a Sacramento neighborhood on Monday.

According to authorities, it happened around 8:00pm outside an apartment complex along Coral Gables Gourt.

They received calls that multiple people had been shot.

Police arrived to find that five people were suffering from gunshot wounds, three adult men, an adult woman and a teen girl. All five victims were transported to an area hospital, and their conditions are currently unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and police say a suspect remains at large.

"That's something we're actively working on by collecting the video evidence and reviewing all of the statements that we have at this time," said Cody Tapley with the Sacramento Police Department (SPD).

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content