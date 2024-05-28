Multiple people shot in Sacramento neighborhood, suspect at large

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in a Sacramento neighborhood on Monday.

According to authorities, it happened around 8:00pm outside an apartment complex along Coral Gables Gourt.

They received calls that multiple people had been shot.

Police arrived to find that five people were suffering from gunshot wounds, three adult men, an adult woman and a teen girl. All five victims were transported to an area hospital, and their conditions are currently unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and police say a suspect remains at large.

"That's something we're actively working on by collecting the video evidence and reviewing all of the statements that we have at this time," said Cody Tapley with the Sacramento Police Department (SPD).