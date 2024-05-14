Skip to Content
Three people dead, three injured after a Tesla crashed into a building

today at 5:55 AM
Published 6:06 AM

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people are dead and three others were injured after a Tesla crashed into a building in Pasadena, California over the weekend.

According to Pasadena police, a Tesla with six passengers ran a red light at high speed, causing the driver to lose control Saturday at around 2:30am.

The vehicle hit a curb before slamming into the building, fatally ejecting three occupants and injuring the others. The victims are aged between 17- and 22-years-old. Some of those involved were students at Maranatha High School, according to school officials.

Surveillance video shows the Tesla crashing into the building which prompted an explosion.

Utility workers restored power in the area as police investigated whether the driver was impaired.

Details about the injured victims' conditions were not immediately available.

