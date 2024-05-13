Roger Corman’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame receives flowers

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Roger Corman, hailed as the King of B-Movies, has died at the age of 98-years-old.

Corman's family issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday, confirming that he passed away on Thursday at his home in Santa Monica.

"He was generous, open-hearted and kind to all those who knew him...When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that,'" the statement said.

On Monday, a wreath was laid at Corman's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Career highlights

Corman was known for producing and directing films such as "Attack of the Crab Monsters," "The Little Shop of Horrors," among others.

Additionally, Corman was known for launching the careers of directors and actors, such as Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, James Cameron, and Martin Scorsese, Jack Nicholson, and a host of others.

In 2009, Corman received an honorary Academy Award.

A cause of death wasn't given.