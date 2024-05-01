Skip to Content
California News

California pier sees an increase in sea lion population

By ,
today at 6:37 AM
Published 6:47 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Pier 39 is seeing more sea lions on its docks than it has in the last 15 years, with more than a thousand taking in the sun by the pier on Tuesday.

Experts say their growth can be attributed to a heavy influx of anchovies in the area as that's their main food supply.

"They're so amazing very beautiful...massive, so huge...very cool to watch," said Eleanor Thatcher-Smith, a piergoer.

"Pretty cool. Never seen this many sea lions in one place before...It looks like a bunch of kids vying for a big spot on the couch," said Lee Oakes, another piergoer.

The last time the sea lion count was that high was back in 2009 when the docks has a record high of 1,700 sea lions.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content