California pier sees an increase in sea lion population

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Pier 39 is seeing more sea lions on its docks than it has in the last 15 years, with more than a thousand taking in the sun by the pier on Tuesday.

Experts say their growth can be attributed to a heavy influx of anchovies in the area as that's their main food supply.

"They're so amazing very beautiful...massive, so huge...very cool to watch," said Eleanor Thatcher-Smith, a piergoer.

"Pretty cool. Never seen this many sea lions in one place before...It looks like a bunch of kids vying for a big spot on the couch," said Lee Oakes, another piergoer.

The last time the sea lion count was that high was back in 2009 when the docks has a record high of 1,700 sea lions.