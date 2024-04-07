California family reunites with dog after being found in Michigan

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A happy reunion for a family after finding their missing dog more than 2,000 miles from home, and the family shares their story of hope and puppy love that spans the country.

"[Mishka's] a mama's girl. She goes everywhere with me," said Elizabeth Houman, Mishka's owner.

It's easy to see that Mishka is a part of their family, so when Elizabeth and her daughter, Lilly, were on vacation last summer, their happy world was turned upside down by a phone call, telling them Mishka was missing.

"She gets out there, and she disappears. Like, I couldn't even find a sign of her," said Mehrad Houman, Elizabeth's husband.

Never stopped looking

For seven months, the Houman home didn't have these snuggles, and Lilly didn't have her hind-leg dancing partner.

"She would say, 'I miss Mishka,' I'm like, 'I miss her too,'" Elizabeth expressed.

They never stopped looking.

"Never, ever, ever. I just felt that we were going to get her back," Elizabeth shared.

"We kept her bed, everything," Mehrad added.

Found in Michigan

Until they got a different kind of phone call, from an area code in Michigan.

"Outside Detroit, Michigan," Elizabeth further explained.

The phone call left them jumping for joy.

"Even though she was all scruffy and stuff, like dirt on her face...I was like, 'That's my girl,'" Elizabeth remarked.

A big mystery

And just this week, Mishka made her way from Michigan back home.

"Whoever found her, we cannot thank them enough," Elizabeth expressed.

How this little dog, who is microchipped, made it to the Midwest remains a big mystery.

"We still want to get to the bottom of this," Elizabeth added.

Finding a missing cat

And mishka isn't the only fur baby who found her way home. Just weeks ago, Elizabeth saw this poster for a missing cat in her neighborhood.

"I followed the cats for the owners for about a half-hour and then connected them," Elizabeth explained.

Maybe some good karma for Mishka, who's skinner than she was last summer. So, it's puppy steps and lots of treats as she readjusts after this wild tale, although if wagging her tail is any indication, she'll be just fine.

"I think it's just magic, I think there's angels looking down, you know, surrounding us and watching us and praying for us. I really truly think we were meant to have her back," Elizabeth further expressed.

Mishka may be on a tight leash for a while and she's certainly not escaping all of these cuddles.