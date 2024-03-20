CBP officers in San Diego seizes $20 million in narcotics

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Diego Field Office (SDFO) made drug seizures from 73 separate smuggling attempts between March 1 and March 17.

In a press release, CBP has seized the following drugs: 131 pounds of cocaine, 11 pounds of heroin, 10,967 pounds of methamphetamine and 213 pounds of fentanyl. These drugs have an estimated street value of $20,600,000.

"Narcotics smuggling continues to be on the rise, and our officers are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our communities. Our officers are effectively trained to stay alert for any suspicious activities and to detect unusual travel patterns." Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego

CBP says the suspects in the incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation, and the drugs and vehicles used to smuggle them were turned over to CBP.

CBP also says the seizures were a part of Operation Apollo, a joint regional operation "comprised of federal, state and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics."

