Skip to Content
California News

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites

By ,
today at 9:41 AM
Published 9:48 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 12:09am Eastern/9:09pm Pacific.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

It is the second starlink mission in a little over four hours. Earlier, the company launched 23 of the broadband craft from Florida's Space Coast.

Starlink is SpaceX's broadband megaconstellation, which beams internet service to people around the world.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content