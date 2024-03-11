SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 12:09am Eastern/9:09pm Pacific.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

It is the second starlink mission in a little over four hours. Earlier, the company launched 23 of the broadband craft from Florida's Space Coast.

Starlink is SpaceX's broadband megaconstellation, which beams internet service to people around the world.