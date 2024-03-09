Skip to Content
Water main in California breaks, spews gallons of water into the air

today at 10:31 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A broken water main in a San Francisco neighborhood spews gallons of water into the air.

The incident occured in a San Francisco neighborhood and as seen in aerial footage it was a soggy day for residents nearby.

According to a post on SF Water Power Sewer's X account, the broken water main had been restored, and that the tap water "may initially appear brown due to sediement stirred up because of the break."

However, there is no official word on what led to the mishap.

