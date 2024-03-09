Preparations underway for 96th Annual Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Preparations are underway in Hollywood ahead of the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

The the 96th Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood on Sunday and preparations for the star-studded event are underway.

Security guards and fencing is visible outside of the venue as the city prepares for the award show. Several streets in Hollywood have been shut down in anticipation of the ceremony.

A stretch of Hollywood Boulevard will be shut down for the construction of pre-show stages and the iconic red carpet, and from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard will be shut down until 6:00am on March 13.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday and will air on ABC.