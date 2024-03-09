Skip to Content
California News

Preparations underway for 96th Annual Academy Awards

By ,
today at 4:23 PM
Published 5:04 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Preparations are underway in Hollywood ahead of the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

The the 96th Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood on Sunday and preparations for the star-studded event are underway.

Security guards and fencing is visible outside of the venue as the city prepares for the award show. Several streets in Hollywood have been shut down in anticipation of the ceremony.

A stretch of Hollywood Boulevard will be shut down for the construction of pre-show stages and the iconic red carpet, and from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard will be shut down until 6:00am on March 13.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday and will air on ABC.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content