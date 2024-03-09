Eugene Levy honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor and comedian Eugene Levy was honored on Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Levy is perhaps best known for teaming up with Christopher Guest on the films "Best in Show," "Waiting for Guffman," and "A Mighty Wind."

He is currently starring on Apple TV in a travel series called "The Reluctant Traveler."

A native of Canada, Levy said he got his first taste of show business when he appeared in a high school production back in 1961.

"When I performed for the first time on stage at Central High, it was a production of The Taming of the Shrew Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and I played the tailor it was a small part I only had one scene, but I remember getting a few laughs in that scene that I'm sure Shakespeare has not intended but even then the sound of audience laughter had a big appeal for me. So, cutting to the chase here That's how I spend the next 50 plus years working in comedy playing comedy characters How rewarding is that a life spent making people laugh? Well, here's here's the irony. I'm not the funniest guy in my family that mantle belongs to my wife Deb...and yet and yet I'm getting the star go figure." Eugene Levy, actor and comedian

Also in attendance was Levy's frequent collaborator Catherine O'Hara and his daughter Sarah. To watch the ceremony, click here.