Skip to Content
California News

Eugene Levy honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By ,
today at 10:18 AM
Published 10:31 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor and comedian Eugene Levy was honored on Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Levy is perhaps best known for teaming up with Christopher Guest on the films "Best in Show," "Waiting for Guffman," and "A Mighty Wind."

He is currently starring on Apple TV in a travel series called "The Reluctant Traveler."

A native of Canada, Levy said he got his first taste of show business when he appeared in a high school production back in 1961.

"When I performed for the first time on stage at Central High, it was a production of The Taming of the Shrew Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and I played the tailor it was a small part I only had one scene, but I remember getting a few laughs in that scene that I'm sure Shakespeare has not intended but even then the sound of audience laughter had a big appeal for me. So, cutting to the chase here That's how I spend the next 50 plus years working in comedy playing comedy characters How rewarding is that a life spent making people laugh? Well, here's here's the irony. I'm not the funniest guy in my family that mantle belongs to my wife Deb...and yet and yet I'm getting the star go figure."

Eugene Levy, actor and comedian

Also in attendance was Levy's frequent collaborator Catherine O'Hara and his daughter Sarah. To watch the ceremony, click here.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content