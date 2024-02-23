CUHSD and ECPD to conduct emergency tactical response training drill

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Union High School District (CUHSD) is teaming up with the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) to conduct an emergency tactical response training drill this weekend.

In a public service announcement (PSA), the drill, taking place at CUHS on Saturday, February 24, is part of a "continued effort to improve student and staff safety," and that this is "only a safety training exercise."

The school district says the purpose of the drill is to also ensure the safety of the surrounding community "in the event of a real emergency."

The drill will start at noon and will end at 3:00pm. According to CUHSD, there will also be various law enforcement agencies and vehicles "on campus during the drill."