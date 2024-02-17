Skip to Content
California News

One man dead in dog attack at a California home

By ,
today at 9:59 AM
Published 10:11 AM

COMPTON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person was killed in a dog attack at a home in Compton on Friday.

A friend of the victim found the man dead in the backyard of the home. Authorities said he succumbed to injuries to his upper and lower body.

Thirteen dogs, ranging from puppies to adult dogs, were found on the property, but it remains unclear how many dogs attacked the man.

Authorities said they are reviewing a video that appears to show the attack.

Animal services will also conduct an investigation and the dogs will be transported to the Downey Animal Care Center for exams. The fate of those dogs will be determined by the county.

"It was just the wrong place, wrong time. And if it was a malnourished situation, I don't think that played a big part, but it can agitate a dog," said Damien Wesley, a dog rescuer.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content