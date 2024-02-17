One man dead in dog attack at a California home

COMPTON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person was killed in a dog attack at a home in Compton on Friday.

A friend of the victim found the man dead in the backyard of the home. Authorities said he succumbed to injuries to his upper and lower body.

Thirteen dogs, ranging from puppies to adult dogs, were found on the property, but it remains unclear how many dogs attacked the man.

Authorities said they are reviewing a video that appears to show the attack.

Animal services will also conduct an investigation and the dogs will be transported to the Downey Animal Care Center for exams. The fate of those dogs will be determined by the county.

"It was just the wrong place, wrong time. And if it was a malnourished situation, I don't think that played a big part, but it can agitate a dog," said Damien Wesley, a dog rescuer.