Rescue crews in California found a missing military helicopter

EAST COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Search and rescue crews have located an overdue military helicopter carrying five Marines in the rugged Cleveland National Forest in Southern California Wednesday.

Five Marines were on board the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to MCAS Miramar when it was reported overdue Tuesday.

The last ping from the aircraft was received about 11:30pm, indicating its last known location in a rugged area of East County.

Emergency crews responded to that location, but were not able to locate the helicopter at night. Search efforts resumed at daylight Wednesday morning, and the aircraft was located a few hours later in Pine Valley.

There is no word yet on the condition of the helicopter or those Marines on board.