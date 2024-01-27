Kobe Bryant and his daughter remembered four years later

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Friday marked four years since Kobe Bryant's tragic death. Bryant, the Los Angeles Laker legend, was flying aboard a helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter, on their way to a girls basketball tournament.

However, the helicopter crashed into a hillside during a foggy morning.

Bryant traveled by helicopter frequently to avoid the LA traffic.

In the months following his death, basketball fans and others who were inspired by Bryant remembered him with murals and other heartfelt tributes.

In February, a statue honoring Bryant is also set to be unveiled outside the Lakers Stadium.