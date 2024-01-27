Skip to Content
California News

Kobe Bryant and his daughter remembered four years later

By ,
today at 7:40 AM
Published 7:55 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Friday marked four years since Kobe Bryant's tragic death. Bryant, the Los Angeles Laker legend, was flying aboard a helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter, on their way to a girls basketball tournament.

However, the helicopter crashed into a hillside during a foggy morning.

Bryant traveled by helicopter frequently to avoid the LA traffic.

In the months following his death, basketball fans and others who were inspired by Bryant remembered him with murals and other heartfelt tributes.

In February, a statue honoring Bryant is also set to be unveiled outside the Lakers Stadium.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content