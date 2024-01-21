San Francisco residents prepare for soggy days ahead

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Bay Area is at the front end of a series of storms. There were downed trees, saturated roadways and people making adjustments to prepare for the series of soggy days ahead.

Rain soaked roads and freeways made for a challenging ride early Saturday. In San Francisco, driver Rodolfo Flores says in these kind of conditions he takes it slow.

"I reduce my speed when im driving and I always think ahead," Flores spoke.

Flores gassed up and headed out during a break in the rain, but that break is expected to be brief and the storms ahead are forecast to be more intense, and more problems are expected as well.

"I'm more concerned about potholes and the low visibility on the street, as you can tell the white lines fade away throughout the years," Flores shared.

Fallen trees

Sand bags were stocked and ready for residents, and for those who did go out umbrellas were kept handy.

Further south, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) posted on social media that a 50 feet tree had fallen blocking a road in Aptos Street, but they later said the street was open.

Back in the city, plans were full steam ahead for a big game.

"We are going to be doing a watch party. It's an indoor-outdoor watch party here and we're excited," said Anthony Schlander of Anthony Presents.

Adapted for rainy conditions

Schlander says they were expecting about three-to-400 people at a watch party at District Six as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Green Bay Packers Saturday night. Fortunately, they have adapted for rainy conditions.

"What we're doing right now is we're building a really cool indoor watch area, so we're building a giant wall giant LED wall we're putting up about 50-60 tables so the family can come in and stay dry and popping up some tents as well." Anthony Schlander, Event Planner for Anthony Presents

They asked that people RSVP, and they had a plan for the weather and a celebration.

"We have three 10 x 20 tents that are going to pop up, so again, we got you covered." Schlander remarked.