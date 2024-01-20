Los Angeles Times Guild members participate in walkout

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles Times Guild members participated in a walkout on Friday as potential layoffs loom ahead.

The Guild said, in a statement, that the times is planning to lay off a "significant" number of journalist. However, an exact number has not been specified at this time.

A crowd could be seen gathered in Los Angeles' Civic Center Park, chanting and waving signs.

The Guild also said members would also protest in other cities.

This comes after Executive Editor Kevin Merida abruptly left the company last week, ending a 2.5 year tenure.

Friday's walkout marked the first newsroom union work stoppage in the newspaper's 143-year history.