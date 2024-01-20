Skip to Content
California News

Los Angeles Times Guild members participate in walkout

By ,
today at 9:25 AM
Published 9:38 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles Times Guild members participated in a walkout on Friday as potential layoffs loom ahead.

The Guild said, in a statement, that the times is planning to lay off a "significant" number of journalist. However, an exact number has not been specified at this time.

A crowd could be seen gathered in Los Angeles' Civic Center Park, chanting and waving signs.

The Guild also said members would also protest in other cities.

This comes after Executive Editor Kevin Merida abruptly left the company last week, ending a 2.5 year tenure.

Friday's walkout marked the first newsroom union work stoppage in the newspaper's 143-year history.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content