Skip to Content
California News

California authorities investigate train derailment

By ,
today at 4:11 PM
Published 4:36 PM

SONORA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a train to derail in downtown Sonora, California on Friday.

Aerial video shows a couple of tank cars that came off the tracks as the train took a turn through town. The derailed train hit several cars nearby and blocked a busy road all day.

The president of Northern Sierra Railway says the train was carrying lumber, and that four tank cars in the back that usually carry fuel were empty.

No injuries were reported.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content