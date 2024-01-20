California authorities investigate train derailment

SONORA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a train to derail in downtown Sonora, California on Friday.

Aerial video shows a couple of tank cars that came off the tracks as the train took a turn through town. The derailed train hit several cars nearby and blocked a busy road all day.

The president of Northern Sierra Railway says the train was carrying lumber, and that four tank cars in the back that usually carry fuel were empty.

No injuries were reported.