California homeowner finds a bear in the basement over the weekend

MONROVIA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California homeowner got the shock of her life Saturday morning when she found a bear making itself comfortable in her basement.

The homeowner, Tina Herzog, was alerted of her furry visitor by her Ring doorbell camera around 4:30am. The animal continued to walk deeper into her driveway and toward the side of the home.

At daybreak, Herzog went down to her basement and saw the bear nestled in the corner, falling asleep.

The animal had apparently made entrance to the basement through a crawl space. Herzog attempted to get the bear to leave by banging on pots, pans and even a leaf blower. But ultimately, it was the stench of mothballs that she threw toward the bear that made it scurry away.

"I was concerned because I have food in the pantry, and I know that bears have a very strong sense of smell, so I boxed everything up and put it away just in case four or 500 pound bear can just break through that door. So I put the food away," Herzog shared.