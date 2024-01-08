Three dead after a potential break-in in a California home

REEDLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A third body has been discovered at a home in Reedley, California.

Reedley police announced they have found a third dead body at a home after previously discovering two others in the backyard on Saturday.

Two bodies had previously been found in the backyard after a family member called claiming they saw signs of a burglary.

Limited details have been revealed, however officers do believe a crime was committed.

One person missing has been identified as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds, who officers say is at risk because of recent events and chronic health issues.