California News

Three dead after a potential break-in in a California home

today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:34 AM

REEDLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A third body has been discovered at a home in Reedley, California.

Reedley police announced they have found a third dead body at a home after previously discovering two others in the backyard on Saturday.

Two bodies had previously been found in the backyard after a family member called claiming they saw signs of a burglary.

Limited details have been revealed, however officers do believe a crime was committed.

One person missing has been identified as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds, who officers say is at risk because of recent events and chronic health issues.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

