Family of Tyre Nichols hold vigil to honor his memory one year later

today at 5:50 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Family members of Tyre Nichols honored his memory on Sunday during a vigil in Sacramento. It marked one year since Nichols' death.

The event was held at the Tyre Nichols Skate Park, which is located at Regency Park in the Natomas area. The skate park was named in honor of Nichols who used to skate there before he moved to Memphis.

The event included a candlelight vigil, prayer and an illuminated balloon release. The vigil was held to show a support for the family as they prepare for the year ahead.

A state trial is scheduled to begin on August 12 for the four Memphis police officers charged with his death.

Dillon Fuhrman

