Two people dead, nine injured in highway pile-up in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead following a 35-vehicle pile-up along Interstate 5 (I-5) in Califorinia Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a portion of southbound I-5 in Bakersfield at around 7:30am.

Caltrans said the pileup occurred during foggy conditions, with Kern County Fire adding that visibility was down to about 10 feet when crews arrived at the scene.

The crash site was spread out about a half mile and involved 17 passenger vehicles and 18 big rigs.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and nine others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Southbound I-5 lanes in the area were still closed as of Saturday night.