Family of murdered 10-year-old California boy holds vigil

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Loved ones are remembering a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.

"I can't believe this," said Brittani Frierson, victim's mother.

Brittani Frierson is still in shock, with loved ones comforting her as they honor the life of her 10-year-old son Keith. He was shot and killed over the weekend.

"This wasn't supposed to happen. It's not okay," Frierson expressed.

"He was enjoying a race"

Candles, balloons, and photos of Keith sit at the site of the shooting, right outside the family's apartment on Greenholme Drive.

The last time Frierson saw her son was when he went to ride his bike Saturday afternoon.

"Not even 15 minutes later, my baby was gone all because he was enjoying a race with some other kids he considered his friends," Frierson shared.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says another 10-year-old boy shot Keith after getting a gun from his father's vehicle. Deputies arrested the boy and his father.

Getting justice

Frierson says it happened because the child, someone Keith had played with before, lost the bike race.

Investigators say the suspected shooter's father, Arkete Davis, tried to get rid of the gun in a nearby trash can.

"And instead of aiding my baby, he tried to hide it. He tried to cover it up. He will pay for this. He will. We'll get justice for my son. I will get justice for my son," Frierson remarked.

The family blames Davis for the fates of both ten-year-old boys.

"This is the parents' fault. They failed that child. And it took our baby because they failed him," said Nina Trepagner, Keith's grandmother.

Remembering Keith's life and legacy

Now, all loved ones can do is remember Keith's life and legacy. Dozens gathered at a vigil Monday night to do just that.

Keith was described as active and played football for the Junior Foothill Mustangs. His coaches, also paying tribute to Keith, said he was a "gentle giant."

"We're going to miss him. We're going to miss him a lot. Shouldn't have happened, man," said Tre Pughsley, a football coach.

Everyone at the vigin was holding on to Keith's memory. His family says it's helping, even as their hearts are breaking.

"All this love and support y'all pouring on me and my family, I thank every last one of y'all," Frierson said.