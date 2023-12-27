Family of California woman found her body in a freezer

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Out-of-town family members found a woman's body inside of a freezer at a home in San Diego and alerted authorities, according to police.

"Wow...that's definitely concerning," said Austin Cowdrey, a San Diegan.

An investigation into a dead body is what many in the Allied Gardens community are speaking about.

"That's something unusual. That doesn't happen everyday and especially not here," said Ted, another San Diegan.

Eye opening

According to investigators, it all started just before noon on Friday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department's (SDPD) Eastern Division say they responded to a call on Zion Avenue in Allied Gardens to investigate a death.

They say visiting family members discovered a dead body inside of a freezer and they called police.

The details are eye opening to people in the neighborhood.

"That's a little shocking and alarming I would say...stuff like that doesn't usually happen in a neighborhood like this," Cowdrey expressed.

"It's been kinda scary that they found a body in the freezer. You don't really hear about that too often," said one Allied Gardens homeowner.

Changing their behavior

Some people in the community say the incident is so concerning it is causing them to change their behavior.

"We already do have some security cameras around our house here so I would say that's a good start. Probably taking a little more caution like at night time locking the doors up and just trying to stay safe so it doesn't happen to anybody I know." Austin Cowdrey, San Diegan

Investigators say due to the state of the body, it remains unclear if there was a traumatic injury.

They also say the cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

The person is believed to be a woman, but other details cannot be confirmed until an identification is made.