CHP ensuring drivers’ safety on the road for the new year

Courtesy: California Highway Patrol
today at 3:56 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced it will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period from December 29 to January 1, 2024.

The enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, December 29 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

For Christmas, there was also a Maximum Enforcement Period that ran from December 22-25.

According to CHP, 20 people were killed in crashes within their jurisdiction this past weekend and officers made more than 900 arrests for those driving under the influence.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence, and traffic violations such as not wearing a seat belt, speeding, and distracted driving.

CHP said during the last New Year's Day Maximum Enforcement Period, officers made 570 DUI arrests statewide.

Make sure to stay safe on the roads and be aware of your surroundings.

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

