California woman struck and killed by car, police arrest driver

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A woman died Saturday evening after she was struck by a vehicle in Anaheim, and the driver was later arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The crash occurred just after 6:20 p.m. Saturday on Brookhurst Street north of Ball Road, Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock said.

The critically injured pedestrian was rushed by paramedics to a hospital, where she died, McClintock said. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her remained at the scene and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI, he said.

Brookhurst Street was shut down in both directions between Ball Road and Orange Avenue for several hours while officers investigated the crash, McClintock said.