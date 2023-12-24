Skip to Content
California News

California woman struck and killed by car, police arrest driver

By ,
today at 10:52 AM
Published 10:57 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A woman died Saturday evening after she was struck by a vehicle in Anaheim, and the driver was later arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The crash occurred just after 6:20 p.m. Saturday on Brookhurst Street north of Ball Road, Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock said.

The critically injured pedestrian was rushed by paramedics to a hospital, where she died, McClintock said. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her remained at the scene and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI, he said.

Brookhurst Street was shut down in both directions between Ball Road and Orange Avenue for several hours while officers investigated the crash, McClintock said.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content