CHP ensuring safety for drivers on the road this holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced it will be having its Maximum Enforcement Period from December 22 to 25 to keep everyone safe on the road.

This enforcement period is for the upcoming holiday season.

It will run from 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

CHP will be on the lookout for speed, and impaired drivers and will have officers deployed on the roadways.

If you plan to drink, please plan ahead and make sure you are not behind the wheel.

According to CHP, during last year's Christmas enforcement period, people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction and nearly half of all the vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt.

CHP said during that time, officers made 639 arrests for DUI which is the equivalent of one arrest for DUI nearly every seven minutes throughout the holiday weekend.

If you see any impaired drivers on the road, call 9-1-1.