One dead, four injured in fatal car crash in California

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One person was killed and four others injured during a two-car crash in Sun Valley on Sunday.

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but officers were dispatched to the scene, located in the area of Roscoe and Glenoaks Boulevard, at around 8:55pm Pacific Time, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The force of the impact caused one of the victims to be ejected from their vehicle. That person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

The four other victims suffered minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Both of the cars involved in the crash rolled over, which was visible via aerial footage. One of the two cars appeared to suffer severe damage as it was surrounded with debris. The second vehicle could be seen hundreds of yards down the road from the heavily damaged car.