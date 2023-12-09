Skip to Content
California News

Ryan O’Neal, “Paper Moon” actor, dies at 82

By ,
today at 7:23 AM
Published 7:39 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Famed actor Ryan O'Neal, who starred in hits like "Love Story" and "Paper Moon" in the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 82.

O'Neal died on Friday according to an Instagram post by his son, Patrick. He wrote in the post that his father passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

O'Neal was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 200, and was later diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. However, the cause of death is still unclear.

The Hollywood legend dated actress Farah Fawcett from 1979 to 1997, breaking up only to rekindle their relationship four years later in 2001. They were together until Fawcett's death in 2009.

Following O'Neal's death, several people laid flowers on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content