Ryan O’Neal, “Paper Moon” actor, dies at 82

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Famed actor Ryan O'Neal, who starred in hits like "Love Story" and "Paper Moon" in the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 82.

O'Neal died on Friday according to an Instagram post by his son, Patrick. He wrote in the post that his father passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

O'Neal was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 200, and was later diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. However, the cause of death is still unclear.

The Hollywood legend dated actress Farah Fawcett from 1979 to 1997, breaking up only to rekindle their relationship four years later in 2001. They were together until Fawcett's death in 2009.

Following O'Neal's death, several people laid flowers on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.