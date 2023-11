SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A car slammed into a building, smashing into one of windows, in San Jose, California.

Police say before that, the car rammed into several parked cars. The crash occurred on North Bascom and Bailey Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police say no one was inside the parked cars, but the two people inside the car that crashed were hurt but are expected to be okay.