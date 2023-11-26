Surf warning in effect until due to sneaker waves

PACIFICA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for parts of California until Sunday.

The beach hazards statement first went into effect late Friday, and it impacts residents from coastal Sonoma County down to Monterey County, especially northwest facing beaches.

It was prompted by an increased risk of sneaker waves, which can sweep people into sea without warning.

Residents are advised to use caution if they are planning to go to the beach this weekend.