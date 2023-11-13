California freeway still closed following weekend fire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Traffic in the Los Angeles area is going to be challenging for awhile after a large fire apparently damaged part of the 10 Freeway.

The major thoroughfare remains closed Monday morning as engineers continue to look for any structural integrity issues Saturday's fire may have caused.

Work crews were at the scene Sunday night and into the morning, but for now, the road remains closed.

Mayor Karen Bass is calling on commuters to pay attention to the closure and review the surface street routes that have been established so they can plan their trips accordingly.

Governor Gavin Newsom has also declared a state of emergency following the fire.

Officials say they will work quickly to make any repairs and reopen the 10 Freeway as soon as possible.

Here is a livestream of Caltrans' update of the closure below: