California man dies in dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies

today at 6:01 AM
Published 6:08 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A vigil was held in Los Angeles on Monday for the man who died after hitting his head in an altercation at dueling pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian rallies in California.

Authorities in Ventura County say they are investigating the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler.

They say he was in an altercation with counterprotesters on Sunday in the Thousand Oaks community when the incident occurred.

Kessler reportedly fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office (LACSO), the Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be blunt force head injury and the manner of death as a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

