Two people dead in a bus crash following police chase

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead and two others hurt after a minivan involved in a pursuit crashed into this metro bus.

Investigators say just after 5:00am Sunday, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers on patrol saw someone throw out a gun from the green minivan around the Interstate 10 (I-10) Freeway and Central Avenue.

The pursuit came to an end after two minutes when the minivan slammed into this metro bus. Police say the force of the violent crash killed one passenger instantly.

Paramedics rushed the other passenger to the hospital, but it was too late. The driver and one other passenger survived.

Big questions

Police say miraculously, the bus driver and two other passengers weren’t hurt.

Detectives with LAPD’s Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team spent Sunday processing the scene and collecting more evidence.

Investigators recovered the gun, but one of the big questions is why it was thrown out from the minivan in the first place.

Police say the driver and passenger of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the other two passengers who died haven’t been released yet.