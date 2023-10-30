Tarantula causes automobile accident in Death Valley
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An automobile accident was caused by a tarantula over the weekend in Death Valley.
Swiss travelers braked suddenly to avoid a tarantula crossing CA-190, east of Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park on Saturday.
A 24-year-old man on a motorcycle then crashed into the back of the Swiss couple's camper van. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital.
The spider walked away unharmed.
According to experts, tarantulas are slow moving and nonaggressive.