Tarantula causes automobile accident in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An automobile accident was caused by a tarantula over the weekend in Death Valley.

Swiss travelers braked suddenly to avoid a tarantula crossing CA-190, east of Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man on a motorcycle then crashed into the back of the Swiss couple's camper van. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital.

The spider walked away unharmed.

According to experts, tarantulas are slow moving and nonaggressive.