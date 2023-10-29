Magnitude 3.7 earthquake shakes San Francisco region, causes no damage

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A magnitude 3.7 earthquake with its center at San Francisco's international airport rattled the Bay Area Friday evening but there were no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the minor quake struck about 7 miles (12 kilometers) beneath the San Francisco International Airport at around 7 p.m.

The airport is between the San Andreas and Hayward faults, making it an active region for earthquakes, Robert de Groot, a ShakeAlert operations team lead with the Geological Survey, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

He called it a "garden variety earthquake,” the Chronicle reported. The earthquake initially registered higher but was downgraded.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there were no reports of damage.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel told the Bay Area News Group the quake had “no impact to SFO operations."