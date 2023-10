BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A show of support for Israel and rememberance of those killed in the war with Hamas.

Supporters gathered at Beverly Hills City Hall to place 1,400 Shabbat candles, each representing a life lost.

Organizers say many families are also still missing loved ones held hostage by Hamas.

They say the candles are lit in the spirit of hope and prayers for their freedom as well.